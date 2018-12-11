Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP230
CONG180
BSP00
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG380
BJP290
BSP10
OTH00
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
BJP160
CONG140
BSP+40
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS230
TDP, CONG+180
AIMIM00
OTH30
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF10
CONG00
MPC00
OTH00
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Assembly Election Results 2018: Will cross-verification delay results in all states?

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 11: Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh is likely to be delayed by at least two hours due to cross-verification with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units.

    Representational IMaghe

    VVPAT machines are being used for the first time in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, and the Election Commission has mandated the verification of VVPAT slips with electronic voting machine (EVM) results in at least one randomly selected polling station from each of its 230 constituencies.

    According to details shared by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh VL Kantha Rao with the press, the EC officers in counting centers will do a tabulation and tally of votes after every round.

    Also Read Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: KCR-led TRS takes early lead in Telangana; BJP in Chhattisgarh

    Moreover, if any candidate thinks there is a discrepancy in polling, he/she will be free to object and ask for a tally of Voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPAT) as well.

    Counting of votes in that case will be paused to take out and count VVPAT the slips for the corresponding votes. While speaking to the press Rao told the press that counting of the assembly election results will take place on an average in 22 rounds in each centre.

    Counting of votes for five state assemblies began on Tuesday amid tight security. In the multi-phase polling, Chhattisgarh voted on November 12 (18 seats) and November 20 (72 seats); Madhya Pradesh (230 seats) and Mizoram (40 seats) on November 28; and Rajasthan (199 seats) and Telangana (119 seats) on December 7. Over 8,500 candidates were in the fray in polls for these assemblies.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue