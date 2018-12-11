Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1100
BJP1080
BSP60
OTH60
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG950
BJP800
IND140
OTH100
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG650
BJP190
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS854
TDP, CONG+201
AIMIM41
OTH40
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF619
IND17
CONG24
OTH01
    Rajasthan Election Results 2018: ‘Rahul Gandhi will decide’, says Gehlot on CM post

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that he was confident that his party would form the government in Rajasthan. The decision on the chief minister's post would be taken by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party members of the legislative assembly (MLAs), Gehlot added.

    rAHUL gANDHI

    He also credited Gandhi for the party's good performance in all the five states, including Rajasthan.

    "We are confident that the Congress will get a clear majority and will for its government in Rajasthan," Gehlot told news agency Press Trust of India.

    He said Gandhi raised key issues concerning the people because of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "graph came down".

    He also said that Gandhi first cornered PM Modi and Amit Shah, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in Gujarat and played issue-based politics.

    The senior Congress leader said his party benefitted as Gandhi raised issues concerning price increases, the farmers and the Rafale deal on which PM Modi and the BJP did not have answers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 12:44 [IST]
