Assembly By-polls 2019 updates: Voting begins for Dantewada, Hamirpur, Badharghat and Pala

New Delhi, Sep 23: The by-poll for Hamirpur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, Pala in Kerala and Bhadarghat in Tripura is underway. The polling began at 7 AM and will end at 6 PM.

According to the office of the state chief electoral officer, the counting of votes will take place on Friday and the results will be declared on the same day.

The by-election in Hamirpur was necessitated following the conviction of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Chandel in a murder case. He was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of five persons. Hamirpur constituency is witnessing a four-cornered contest, between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and the Congress candidates. Nine candidates are in the fray and prominent among them are Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (Communist Party of India). Dantewada seat in Chhattisgarh was necessitated following the death of BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi killed in a Maoist attack on April 9 just three before parliamentary elections. The Congress has again fielded Devati Karma-- who narrowly lost to Bhima Mandavi in 2018-- while the BJP has given ticket to the slain leader’s wife Ojaswi Mandavi. Seven other candidates are also in the fray. Around 18,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed for safety of polling booths and carrying out search operations in the forest. In Kerala's Pala, the by-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting legislator KM Mani (Kerala Congress-M). After the demise of KC(M) chief Mani, the party got split between Mani’s son Jose K Mani and a splinter faction led by senior leader PJ Joseph. Both the factions have accused each other of a hostile takeover of the party. The seat is witnessing a tough fight between LDF, UDF and BJP-led NDA. While the ruling LDF has fielded NCP leader Mani C Kappen as its candidate in the constituency, Jose Tom Pulikkunnel of Kerala Congress is the candidate of Congress-led UDF. BJP’s Kottayam district president N Hari is the NDA candidate. The Pala Assembly bypoll would be an acid test for parties as victory would give a big boost to their prospects in the by elections to five constituencies scheduled for October 21 in the state. The Bhadarghat seat in Tripura fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar. BJP candidate Mimi Majumder, Bulti Biswas of the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front, Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and Mridul Kanti Sarkar of SUCI (C) are contesting against each other from the seat. Tripura Tripura: Voting has started for by-election to Badharghat assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/Bv5EqY0SNp — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019 Voting has started for by-election to Badharghat assembly constituency.