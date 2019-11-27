  • search
    Assault on office of President: Chidambaram slams govt over Maharashtra drama

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday attacked the BJP over the way Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, saying it was an "assault" on the office of the President to wake him at 4 am to get the order revoking President's rule signed.

    "What will remain in memory of Constitution Day 2019 is the most egregious violation of the Constitution in Maharashtra between November 23 and November 26, 2019," Chidambaram said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.

    File photo of Chidambaram
    File photo of Chidambaram

    "It was an assault on the office of Rasthrapathi to wake him up at 4.00 am to sign an order revoking President's Rule. Why could it not have waited until 9.00 am in the morning?," he asked in the tweet.

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

    Chidmbaram, who is lodged in jail in cases of corruption and money laundering, also extended greetings to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition that is set to form government in Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
