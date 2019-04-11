Assam votes amidst tight security

New Delhi, Apr 11: Security is tight in Assam as 5 Lok Sabha constituencies poll today. Assam would today decide the fate of 41 candidates.

The constituencies that would poll today are Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. There are a total of 76,03,458 voters of which 38,65,334 are male and 37,37,970 are female.

To ensure a peaceful election, nearly 40 companies of para-military forces have been deployed. This is in addition to the state police which is looking after the security arrangements.

Security is particularly high in 1,300 polling booths which have been declared as sensitive. In all there are 45,950 polling personnel who are overseeing the elections. The polling officers are particularly having a tough time in manning the elections as there are some booths which do not have roads. The officials have used boats to reach such booths.