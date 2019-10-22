  • search
    Assam: Starting 2021, no govt jobs for those with more than two kids

    By PTI
    Guwahati, Oct 21: The Assam Cabinet on Monday decided that no government jobs will be given to persons having more than two children after January 1, 2021.

    Sarbananda Sonowal

    The important decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held late Monday evening that also adopted a New Land Policy, which will give three bighas of agricultural land to landless indegenous people and half a bigha for constructing a house.

    A communique from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's public relations cell stated that those having more than two children will not be considered for government jobs with effect from January 1, 2021 as per the small family norm.

    In September 2017, the Assam Assembly had passed the 'Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam' that specified that job candidates with two children only would be eligible for government employment and the existing government staff were to strictly follow the two children family norm.

    "New Land Policy was adopted. Three bighas of land will be given to landless indigenous people. Landless people will be offered half a bigha to construct their houses. These cannot be sold for 15 years," the CMO statement said. The Cabinet meeting also decided to increase the bus fares in the state by 25 per cent, it added.

