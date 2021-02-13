Assam govt presents vote on account in Assembly; petrol, diesel to become cheaper by Rs 5 per litre

Assam's BJP govt fulfilled expectations of people, will return to power: CM

India

pti-Deepika S

Guwahati, Feb 13: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that his government has fulfilled all expectations of the people of the state and will come back to power after the assembly elections, likely to be held in March-April this year.

Replying to the discussion on the governor''s address on the concluding day of the last session of the present assembly, Sonowal expressed confidence that the ruling coalition will emerge victorious because of the "the good work" it has done in the last five years.

"The BJP is successful in fulfilling all expectations of the people of the state. We have worked hard and given equal respect to all people. We will come back again. Let us work together," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the achievements of the first BJP-led government in Assam and thanked the people of the state for their cooperation in all spheres.

Sonowal asked his party''s MLAs not to be sad for leaving the Assembly as they will again sit on the treasury bench after forming the next NDA government in the state within a few months.

After Sonowal''s speech, the House passed the ''Vote on Account Budget for 2021-22'' of Rs 60,784.03 crore for a period of six months from April to September.

After that, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami adjourned House sine-die.

The last day of the three-day session was held at the new building of the Assembly, which is still under construction. It is located next to the existing structure.

Sonowal and Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami inaugurated the House earlier in the day and launched a coffee table book on the history of Assam Legislative Assembly.