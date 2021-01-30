YouTube
    Assam Rifles and Customs Dept seize heroin worth Rs 29.60 lakh

    By
    |

    Aizawl, Jan 30: Assam Rifles and Customs department have seized heroin worth Rs 29.60 lakh from Mizoram's Champhai district and apprehended a Myanmarese national in connection with the seizure, an official said.

    Assam Rifles and Customs Dept seize heroin worth Rs 29.60 lakh
    Representational Image

    The contraband was seized during a joint operation at Zote village in Champhai district on the Indo-Myanmar border on Friday, the official said.

    Cops seize 1.5 crore worth heroin in J&K

    A Myanmarese national has been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

    In another seizure, Assam Rifles and Customs department also seized 240 bags of smuggled areca nuts in Tlangsam-Ruantlang area in Champhai district on Friday and arrested one person for possessing the smuggled goods.

    The illegal goods worth Rs 40.32 lakh was smuggled from Myanmar.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 12:17 [IST]
