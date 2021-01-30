Assam Rifles and Customs Dept seize heroin worth Rs 29.60 lakh

To ensure jawans spend time with their families, Amit Shah provides a healing touch

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Aizawl, Jan 30: Assam Rifles and Customs department have seized heroin worth Rs 29.60 lakh from Mizoram's Champhai district and apprehended a Myanmarese national in connection with the seizure, an official said.

The contraband was seized during a joint operation at Zote village in Champhai district on the Indo-Myanmar border on Friday, the official said.

A Myanmarese national has been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

In another seizure, Assam Rifles and Customs department also seized 240 bags of smuggled areca nuts in Tlangsam-Ruantlang area in Champhai district on Friday and arrested one person for possessing the smuggled goods.

The illegal goods worth Rs 40.32 lakh was smuggled from Myanmar.