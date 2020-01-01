Assam Rifles ambush case: NIA charges six terrorists

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against six the Assam Rifles ambush case. Those who have been charged also include 3 absconders.

The case relates to the ambush on a road opening party of the 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajir Tampak road, Chandel district, Manipur on December 15, 2017.

The attack was carried out by the cadres of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) in which two Assam Rifles personnel were grievously injured and one of them succumbed to his injuries later. Two of the terrorists were also killed in the action.

Investigation has established that PLA, a proscribed organisation and MNPF conspired to wage war against the Government of India and in furtherance of this conspiracy they carried out ambush on 4th Assam Rifles resulting in the martyrdom of one Assam Rifles personnel and serious injuries to another. During the investigation identity of the perpetrators was established, 03 of the accused were arrested, searches were conducted at various place of Manipur and various incriminating documents and materials were seized.

Further investigation in the case continues.