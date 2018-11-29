Assam Police's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' post to curtail fake news is winning the internet

Guwahati, Nov 29: With social media becoming one of the primary platforms for disseminating information and influencing behaviour, many official, government and law enforcement agencies have taken to it to make announcements and keep people informed and connected. However, Assam police has shared a creative post warning against fake news - using a Bohemian Rhapsody reference.

The Police altered the iconic song and shared it on the official Twitter handle, and the tweet is winning the heart with its clever wordplay and creativity.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote:"Open your eyes/ Look up to the skies and see/ Real life is not a fantasy." Using people to "fact check" before they forward, they played upon Mercury's words, "There's no escape from reality." With #DontFakeIt, the social media managers of the cops twisted the song's line 'Mamma, I don't wanna die' to "Mama, I don't wanna lie" in their social media post along with a poster of the film, starring Rami Malek in lead role.

Queen fans were thrilled to see the post and loved it. Here's how they reacted to it.

Wooow, look at Assam Police go! 😃 https://t.co/FB6SCkI1hp — Tasneem P. (@tasneemsworld05) November 28, 2018

Didn't knew until now that I and @assampolice have the same taste in music. QUEENS forever, #BohemianRaphsody — Angshuman Roy (@Mr_AngshumanRoy) November 28, 2018

The most scathing review of Bohemian Rhapsody comes from Assam police. https://t.co/EZ5z35NIOs — Abbas Momin (@AbbasMomin) November 28, 2018