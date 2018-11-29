  • search

Assam Police's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' post to curtail fake news is winning the internet

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Guwahati, Nov 29: With social media becoming one of the primary platforms for disseminating information and influencing behaviour, many official, government and law enforcement agencies have taken to it to make announcements and keep people informed and connected. However, Assam police has shared a creative post warning against fake news - using a Bohemian Rhapsody reference.

    Assam Polices Bohemian Rhapsody post to curtail fake news is winning the internet
    Image Courtesy: @assampolice

    The Police altered the iconic song and shared it on the official Twitter handle, and the tweet is winning the heart with its clever wordplay and creativity.

    Also Read | Kudos to Assam Police for taking its battle against stalking seriously

    Taking to Twitter, they wrote:"Open your eyes/ Look up to the skies and see/ Real life is not a fantasy." Using people to "fact check" before they forward, they played upon Mercury's words, "There's no escape from reality." With #DontFakeIt, the social media managers of the cops twisted the song's line 'Mamma, I don't wanna die' to "Mama, I don't wanna lie" in their social media post along with a poster of the film, starring Rami Malek in lead role.

    Queen fans were thrilled to see the post and loved it. Here's how they reacted to it.

    Read more about:

    assam police assam twitter fake news social media

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue