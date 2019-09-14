Assam NRC status: Final list with all 3.30 crore applicants published online

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Guwahati, Sep 14: The final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC), which would constitute the status of every individual in Assam, is available online now.

All the Assam individuals can also check the names of their family members in the final list which has been published online.

This online list comes after the central government on August 31 released the final list in which more than 19 lakh people were excluded.

A total of 19,06,657 applicants, of the 32.9 million who had applied to be included in the list that identifies Indian citizens.

It is compulsory for the excluded people, who have to appeal in the foreigners' tribunal, to submit certified copies of the NRC giving the reason for their exclusion to the tribunal along with other documents, to make their claim for inclusion in the list.

Over 200 new tribunals have been set up across the state for this purpose. To accommodate the disenfranchised persons, temporary detention camps have been set up across the state.

A detention centre for the 1.9 million people left out of the final NRC list is under construction in Goalpara district's West Matia area in Assam.

The new list includes the names of those who have been accepted as citizens, those who have been rejected and those whose appeals are pending. It will also allow individuals to check on the statuses of family members.

However, those who were excluded from the list will have to wait for some more time to get their certificates of rejection.

NRC is till date the biggest drive to verify citizenship in India. The contentious initiative aims to identify and weed out illegal immigrants who entered and settled in Assam, primarily from Bangladesh, after March 25, 1971.

Result for all NRC applicants as per Draft NRC and Supplementary List of Inclusions and Exclusions (Final NRC) is Live now and individuals can check their names @ www.nrcassam.nic.in. The portal will show results of all individuals who had applied for inclusion in NRC up to August 31, 2015 and have a valid Application Reference Number (ARN).