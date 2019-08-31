Assam NRC: Himanta Biswa Sarma says many Indian citizens left out, wants re-verification

Guwahati, Aug 31: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed unhappiness over the final list of the National Register and said that the final version of the National Register of Citizens did not contain names of many person coming to India from Bangladesh before 1971, the cut off period for updation.

In a series of Tweets, the senior leader of the ruling BJP also alleged that the legacy data were manipulated for including names of doubtful persons as alleged by many.

"Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates. Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"I reiterate that as requested by Central and State governments at least 20% reverification (bordering districts) and 10% re-verification(remaining districts) should be allowed by Honble Apex court for a correct and fair NRC," he tweeted.

Both the governments had appealed the top court twice for sample re-verification to find out wrongful inclusions, especially in districts bordering Bangladesh, and exclusions in the NRC.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was out on Saturday, with over 19 lakh applicants who failed to make it to the list staring at an uncertain future.

Those who have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens have 120 days to appeal against it at Foreigners Tribunals. The Assam government has already ruled out detention of people who do not figure in the list "in any circumstances" till the time Foreigners Tribunals declare them foreigners.