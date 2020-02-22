Assam NRC data back online after 10 days: Report

  • search
    Guwahati, Feb 22: The data of Assam's National Register of Citizens is back online 10 days after it was reported to be inaccessible on the official website, according to reports.

    Major IT company Wipro has said due to the non-payment of subscription costs- Rs 3 lakh per month and another amount of Rs 70 crore by the Union Home Ministry was the reason why people couldn't check the status of their citizenship.

    The contract expired in October 2019, but the company continued to pay the data hosting service fee as a "goodwill gesture" until January 2020.

    The complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on its official website 'www.nrcassam.nic.in' after the final list was published on August 31, 2019.

    NRC, religious freedom likely to be discussed by Trump, Modi

    However, the data was not available for the last couple of days and it created panic in the public, mostly among the people excluded from the list as the rejection certificates were yet to be issued.

    A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 14:32 [IST]
