Assam: Muslim BJP MLA gets threat letter along with 2 bullets

Guwahati, Jun 12: An FIR has been registered against unknown persons after Assam BJP MLA Aminul Haque Laskar received a letter, along with two bullets, directing him to leave the party within 15 days as he was a "Muslim".

The letter to Laskar, representing the Sonai constituency in Cachar district, came from an unknown group 'Save Secure and Development Protection Force of Muslim, Barak Valley Zone', police said.

"We have registered an FIR against unknown persons for a threatening letter to Laskar on Sunday. Two live cartridges of .32 pistol also came with the letter," Silchar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Indrajit Chakraborty said.

The case was registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

"I received the letter by post. It said the BJP and the RSS are communal organisations and they are working against the Muslims. So, being a Muslim, I should not be in that party," he added.

He said the letter told him to quit the party within 15 days. Laskar, however, doubted the authenticity of the demand, saying it might be a handiwork of syndicate mafias involved in urea, drugs and land "against which I have been fighting". The MLA said he will continue his fight against anti-social elements and demanded a thorough probe by the police.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day