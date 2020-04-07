  • search
    Assam MLA held for spread fake news on COVID-19

    Guwahati, Apr 07: A leader of the opposition in Assam has been booked for allegedly making fake and communal statements relating to COVID-19.

    Aminul Islam, Dhing MLA from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and spreading disaffection among communities, Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

    Islam allegedly said that there was a conspiracy to target Muslims on the pretext of coronavirus. In the audio clip that has surfaced, Islam said that those sent to quarantine centres could be killed. The police picked up Islam from his residence. His personal digital accessories have been seized and are being processed as per the law.

    Islam has in the past few days posted several posts questioning the government's handling of the coronavirus patients and those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last month.

