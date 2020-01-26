  • search
    Assam minister, MLA shown black flags by anti-CAA agitators

    By PTI
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 26: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP legislator Angoorlata Deka were shown black flags by anti-CAA protesters at two different locations in the state on Sunday, when they were on their way to attend Republic Day programmes.

    Assam minister, MLA shown black flags by anti-CAA agitators

    Sarma, who is also the North-East Democratic Alliance convener, was heading towards Nurul Amin stadium in Nagaon district, when AASU and AJYCP members rushed towards his convoy and raised 'go back' and 'CAA Ami namanu' (we do not accept CAA) slogans, while waving black flags at him. They agitators were, however, overpowered by police and taken into custody.

    Telangana Assembly may pass resolution against CAA: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

    The minister had, on an earlier occasion, said he "sees white even when black flags are waved".

      71st Republic Day: PM Modi continues with 'Safa' tradition, Chinook & Apache make debut

      In Kamrup district, Deka, BJP MLA from Nagaon's Batadrava constituency, was also greeted with protests and black flags by AASU activists, according to reports. The legislator had to make her way through the agitation to the reach the venue.

      The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), enacted last month, had triggered widespread protests across Assam, as people feared that their identity and culture might be at stake if illegal settlers from neighbouring Bangladesh were made legal residents.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
      X