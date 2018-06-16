Assam man, accused of raping his daughter, hacks wife to death inside court premises

Guwahati, June 16: In a horrific incident in Assam's Dibrugarh, a man, accused of raping his daughter, hacked his wife to death in front of all inside a court premises on Friday.

The incident occurred when both the wife and the man went for the hearing of the rape case at the Dibrugarh sessions court. According to reports, the accused, Purna Nahar Deka, attacked his wife, Rita Nahar Deka, with a sharp weapon which led to her death.

"A man who was to be produced before #Dibrugarh District & Sessions Court on charges of raping his minor daughter, allegedly slit his wife's throat inside court premises yesterday morning. He was lodged in prison for past 6 months #Assam," tweeted ANI on Saturday.

A man who was to be produced before #Dibrugarh District & Sessions Court on charges of raping his minor daughter, allegedly slit his wife's throat inside court premises yesterday morning. He was lodged in prison for past 6 months #Assam pic.twitter.com/TnHcyy4czU — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

Deka said that he attacked his wife as she falsely accused him of raping his minor daughter. After he fatally attacked his wife, the police immediately arrested him. Earlier, he was granted bail on the rape case.

"I am innocent... She filed a false case against me involving my daughter. She did not even allow me to come home after I was released on bail. So I killed her today," Deka said.

According to reports, the deceased had filed a police complaint against Deka nine months ago accusing him of raping her daughter. "The two arrived in the court for hearing of the case. Both were seated on a bench outside the court room," Sidheswar Borah, a police official, said.

He added that the woman was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead. "We rushed her to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh but the doctors declared her brought dead. We have arrested the man," Borah added.

In the last few months, the nation has witnessed an alarming rise in the number of cases of rapes, especially of minor girls. The Assam incident once again highlights how crimes against women/girls in India are turning fatal day by day.

