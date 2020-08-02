YouTube
    Assam issues Unlock-3 guidelines: What's closed and what's allowed

    Guwahati, Aug 02: Assam on Sunday allowed hotels and restaurants to open in the state but with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms. Three more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Saturday, taking the toll to 101, while 1,457 new positive cases pushed the states coronavirus count to 41,726.

    • All permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 7 AM and 5 PM between Monday and Friday, subject to opening of only one side of the street.
    • Malls and Gymnasiums are allowed to operate between Monday and Friday on the same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan District and both sides in case of all other Districts.
    • Restaurants and other hospitality services are allowed to function on all days except Saturday and Sunday with maintenance of COVID protocol of social distancing.
    • Hotels are allowed to operate with strict maintenance of COVID protocols;
    • Inter District movement of people is allowed on Monday and Tuesday only. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for inter-District movement.
    • All Central and State Government offices including Banks, Insurance Companies, NBFCS etc shall operate with 100% attendance except pregnant women. Point to point buses will be operated for the staff.
    • Non-contact sports in open space with social distancing shall be allowed;
    • Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks, Theatres, Bars, Auditoriums, Assembly Halls and similar places of public gathering shall remain closed;
    • Social/ Political/ Sports/ Entertainment/ Academic./ Religious functions and other large congregations shall remain closed.
    • Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 6 PM (1800Hrs) and 6AM (0600 Hrs).
    • No movement of individuals shall be allowed on Saturday and Sunday at any time all over the State;
    • Persons above 65 years of age and children below the age of ten years are advised to stay indoors except for unavoidable health reasons. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces and during transport etc. Violation will attract a fine of Rs. 1000/- for the first offence.

