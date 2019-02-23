  • search
    Assam hooch tragedy death toll reaches 69

    Guwahati, Feb 23: The death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Assam's Golaghat and Jorhat districts has gone up to 69.

    Assam hooch tragedy death toll reaches 69
    DSP Golaghat (Pic 4) says, "Excise department has started an investigation." Police have arrested two people in connection with the event.

    More than 100 people -- labourers at Salimira tea garden -- are believed to have consumed the spurious liquor, bought from one seller, on Thursday night, BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia told reporters.

    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Two excise officials of the district have been suspended.

    Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has demanded the resignation of Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to give compensation to the next of the kin of the deceased.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
