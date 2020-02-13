Assam govt to shut all govt-run Madrassas and Sanskrit Tols, to be converted to normal schools

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Feb 13: The Assam government is mulling to convert all government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (ashrams where Sanskrit is taught) into high schools and higher secondary schools, said Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We have decided to convert all Madrasas and Sanskrit tols(schools) to high schools and higher secondary schools, as the state can't fund religious institutions. However, Madrasas run by NGOs/Social orgs will continue but within a regulatory framework," said Biswa.

"These (govt-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols) issue certificates which are equivalent to metriculation (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12). Since there is no regulatory board to govern them, a lot of wrongdoings take place in issuing these certificates," the minister said.

He however clarified that this decision will not affect privately run madrassas.

"The Assam government has no issue with the madrassas that are being run by various social organisations and NGOs.