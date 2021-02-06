YouTube
    Guwahati, Feb 06: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Assam government has given appointment letters to 29,701 teachers to address a shortage at educational institutes in the state.

    Another 5,000 teachers would be appointed by the government in the next 10-15 days, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Through the recruitment, the government is fulfilling the promises made earlier, he added.

    Assam govt recruits 29,701 teachers ahead of Assembly election
    Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Of the new recruits, 16,484 had been serving in non-provincialised schools for years. Some of them barely have two years of service left.

    The remaining 13,217 are fresh recruits who had cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test.

    "Our primary responsibility is ensuring education and health to the people. Some of you will attain the age of retirement soon. The situation created by the previous governments made you waste the prime time of your lives," Dr. Sarma said at the job distribution programme at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

    Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who attended the programme, said he had made an announcement on August 15, 2020, that the State government would give 50,000 jobs.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. If we want to achieve it, we shall have to first build Atmanirbhar Assam. The teachers will have an important role to play in it. They shall have to ensure a skilled future generation which can compete all over the world," he said.

    Assam Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 16:29 [IST]
    X