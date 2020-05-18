For Quick Alerts
Assam govt guidelines on lockdown 4.0
Dispur, May 18: The Government of Assam issues revised guidelines to be followed in the state during the extended lockdown till May 31.
- E-commerce activities for all commodities will be allowed; delivery of goods permitted till 7 PM.
- All shops in the state shall be allowed to operate till 6 PM.
- Market complexes and shopping malls shall remain closed.
- Tea industries and workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.
- All warehouses and personnel employed there are allowed to operate at all times.
- All essential services including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed to operate at all times.
- All construction work allowed between 7 AM and 6 PM. However, highway construction, flood control work is allowed at all times.
- City buses, Intra district buses shall operate with 50% capacity. Only 50% of total number of buses allowed to operate under ASTC.
- All vehicles allowed to ply are not permitted to stop in government and containment zones.
- Livestock carrying trucks shall be allowed to enter the state except those carrying pigs.
- Sports activities without person to person contact and spectators shall be allowed.
- All tea-stall, restaurants, ice-cream parlours, cooked food outlets are allowed to operate on take away or home delivery basis till 7 PM.