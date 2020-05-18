Assam govt guidelines on lockdown 4.0

India

oi-Deepika S

Dispur, May 18: The Government of Assam issues revised guidelines to be followed in the state during the extended lockdown till May 31.

E-commerce activities for all commodities will be allowed; delivery of goods permitted till 7 PM.

All shops in the state shall be allowed to operate till 6 PM.

Market complexes and shopping malls shall remain closed.

Tea industries and workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.

All warehouses and personnel employed there are allowed to operate at all times.

All essential services including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed to operate at all times.

All construction work allowed between 7 AM and 6 PM. However, highway construction, flood control work is allowed at all times.

City buses, Intra district buses shall operate with 50% capacity. Only 50% of total number of buses allowed to operate under ASTC.

All vehicles allowed to ply are not permitted to stop in government and containment zones.

Livestock carrying trucks shall be allowed to enter the state except those carrying pigs.

Sports activities without person to person contact and spectators shall be allowed.

All tea-stall, restaurants, ice-cream parlours, cooked food outlets are allowed to operate on take away or home delivery basis till 7 PM.