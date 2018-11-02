  • search

Assam govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of those killed by ULFA terrorists

By
    Guwahati, Nov 2: Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday said that compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs would be given to the families of those killed ULFA terrorists yesterday. Assam on the edge over the killing of five people allegedly by ULFA terrorists.

    "Compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs to be given to the families of the deceased," said Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that asked the state Chief Minister to take "strictest action" against the perpetrators.

    The terrorists allegedly belonged to the the ULFA-Independent faction led by Paresh Baruah. The terrorists wore battle fatigues and randomly picked five people at gunpoint from Kherbari Bisonibari area and killed them by the bank of the Lohit river, reports said. All the victims were Bengalis, the police said.

    The incident took place at Kherabari area, near Dhola-Sadiya bridge under Sadiya assembly constituency of Upper Assam, at around 7.45 pm, on Thursday (November 2).

    "I have talked to the CM and asked him to investigate the matter. I have told him that strictest action should be taken and culprits should not be spared," the Home Minister said.

    Meanwhile, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Indepdent) has denied killing five persons at the Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district.

    Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned "the killing of innocent people" and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

    "Strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. We will not tolerate such cowardly act," he told PTI.

    Police said the situation remained tense after the killings and the local Bengali organisations have announced a shutdown.

    "We are as Assamese as others. We only speak a different language. We demand security for our people," Ajit Debnath, a Tinsukia-based student leader of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation, said. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 17:29 [IST]
