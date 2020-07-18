Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi appeals to party workers to provide help for those affected

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is with Assam, that is currently facing a grim flood situation, and expressed confidence that the people of the state will overcome the natural disaster.

    Over 35 lakh people across 28 of the state's 33 districts are now affected due to flooding, an official bulletin said on Friday.

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The whole country is with Assam. People of Assam are battling this problem with their courageous nature and will overcome this disaster."

      He also appealed to Congress workers to extend all possible help to those affected by the deluge. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 102.

      However, it can be seen that Assam is traditionally flood prone, and the 1,055 sq km Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve sandwiched between the Brahmaputra river and the Karbi Anglong Hills is no exception.

      Among experts there is a consensus that floods are necessary for Kaziranga by virtue of its ecosystem. The entire area of Kaziranga - formed by alluvial deposits from the Brahmaputra and its tributaries - is centred around the river.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
