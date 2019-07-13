Assam floods: Death toll touches 6, over 8 lakh people in 1,556 villages affected

Guwahati, July 13: Incessant rains, floods, overflowing rivers and inundated villages continued to wreak havoc in 21 out of the 33 districts in Assam as over 8.69 lakh people in 1,556 villages are said to have been affected.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur,Darrand, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sibasagar are the districts that were worst hit by floods. Three more people were killed taking the total to 6 deaths.

Over 7,600 people who have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter in 68 relief camps. The floods have also affected 27,864 hectares of crops, said reports.

In Barpeta water entered houses, affecting normal life. Among the 17 districts, Barpeta is the worst-affected with over 85,000 people seeking shelter, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Assam; 85,000 people seek shelter in Barpeta, 4 trains cancelled

Floodwaters also entered Kaziranga National Park in Upper Assam - home of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros - forcing the animals to take shelter on platforms constructed for their safety during flood, officials said. Officials said floodwaters from the higher areas will flow towards the valleys, worsening the situation in Lower Assam areas.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday held a video conference with deputy commissioners of affected districts and senior officials of different government departments to review the flood situation and directed them to remain fully alert and be prepared to tackle the situation promptly and effectively.