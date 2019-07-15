  • search
    15 dead, 43 lakh people affected as Assam flood turns critical

    By Shreya
    |

    Guwahati, July 15: The Assam government today issued a red alert as the Assam flood situation turned extremely critical, displacing tens of thousands and cutting off entire portions of the state.

    A family marooned on the top of a hut in the flood-hit locality

    Several rivers, including the Brahmaputra are maintaining a rising trend. Altogether 42.87 lakh people in 4,157 villages are reeling under the impact of the floods that have submerged 1,53,211 hectares of farm land in 30 districts, according to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

    One death each was reported from Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon and Hailakandi districts, taking the toll to 15 so far, it said.

    Forest officials said that 95 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park home to the endangered one-horned rhino has been flooded with the death of 17 wild animals in the past two days. Animals could be seen emerging out of the park to escape drowning.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with the Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal. He assured all help and cooperation to the state. Sonowal briefed him on relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures.

    Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will undertake aerial survey in Upper Assam tomorrow. He will also hold a review meeting with senior Assam Government ministers and officials in Guwahati.

    Other North Eastern states like Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are also facing the fury of floods following incessant rain over last few days.

    In Mizoram, six persons lost their lives and more than 1,000 families have been displaced. More than 500 houses in Tlabung and adjoining areas in South Mizoram are affected by the flood. Around 600 families have been evacuated. Most affected districts are Lunglei and Lawngtlai.

    Incessant rain across Meghalaya for the last seven days and rising waters of two rivers have flooded the plains of West Garo Hills district. Officials say, more than one lakh people are affected. Rising waters of the Brahmaputra and the Jinjiram rivers, both flowing from Assam, submerged the low-lying areas of the district. Low-lying areas of capital city Shillong were also flooded.

    In Arunachal Pradesh, Rain continues to lash several parts of the state. The State Disaster Management department, however, said water level of major rivers and their tributaries is receding. Men and machinery have been pressed into service across the state to restore blocked roads washed away by flash floods or due to landslides.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

