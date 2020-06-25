  • search
    Assam flood situation grim as monsoon rains continue unabated; over 50,000 people affected

    Guwahati, Jun 25: Unabated rains have caused a flood-like situation in several districts of Assam, with the deluge killing one more person and affecting 50,000 people in seven districts of the state. Rains have led to flooding in several low-lying areas.

    Dibrugarh: A view of the flooded All India Radio office following heavy monsoon rainfall in Dibrugarh. PTI

    The fresh death was reported in Sivasagar district, taking the death toll in this year''s floods in the state to 12, as per the daily flood report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

      Around 38,000 people have been affected due to the floods in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts, it said.

      Dhemaji has been the worst-hit with 15,000 affected people, followed by Dibrugarh with 11,000 and Sivasagar with 10,000 people suffering due to the deluge.

      The number of affected people was 37,000 in four districts on Tuesday. Majuli was added to the list of affected districts.

      The floods have inundated 102 villages and damaged crops on 5,031 hectares, the ASDMA said.

      The administration is running 27 relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 1,081 people have taken shelter, it said.

      A total of 119.3 quintals of rice, pulses and salt have been distributed among the affected people, the report said.

      The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and also in Dhubri town.

      Its tributaries are also flowing above the danger level -- Dikhow at Sivasagar town, Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the ASDMA said.

      Roads and several other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Dhemaji district.

      Massive erosion has been witnessed in different places in Golaghat district, it added.

