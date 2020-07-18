YouTube
    Assam flood: 7 rhinos among 96 animals drowned in Kaziranga National Park

    Guwahati, July 18: In a worrying trend, a total of 96 animals including seven rhinos have drowned in the annual flood-hit Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

    Apart from eight rhinos, seven wild boars, three wild buffaloes, two swamp deer, 74 hog deer, two porcupines have also died due to flood at the national park.

    Representational Image

    Nearly 85 per cent of the park's total area has been submerged by the relentless Brahmaputra river and 96 animals have died as a result, according to the daily flood report released by park authorities Saturday.

    Meanwhile, many heart-warming stories of people rescuing animals have emerged from the flood-hit Kaziranga region.

    "A rhino have strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow," Kaziranga National park tweeted from its official twitter handle with a video.

    However, it can be seen that Assam is traditionally flood prone, and the 1,055 sq km Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve sandwiched between the Brahmaputra river and the Karbi Anglong Hills is no exception.

    Among experts there is a consensus that floods are necessary for Kaziranga by virtue of its ecosystem. The entire area of Kaziranga - formed by alluvial deposits from the Brahmaputra and its tributaries - is centred around the river.

    assam floods

    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
