Assam couple asks for old clothes, books as marriage gifts & hands out saplings

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Guwahati, Feb 6: We saw in the recent times some big fat weddings in India featuring celebrities. The grandeur at those occasions was blinding.

However, there are also instances where people go for unique marriages in terms of environmental friendliness and social awareness.

Also Read | Touching: Wheelchair-bound groom stands up to dance on marriage day; see how he does it

A couple from Assam decided to do something on those lines in its marriage recently. According to a report in News18, Bhupen Rabha and Babita Boro held their wedding reception in Kataligaon in Baksa district of the state on February 1. At the event, the guests were seen arriving with old clothes and books.

Why?

Rabha, an assistant professor of English at a government college, explained why it was so.

"When we talk about marriage, it is usually about people, gifts and food. I thought of using this moment as an opportunity. Presuming that around 3,000 people from far and near would be attending my wedding, I put out a message in the invitation card. People can take back an example from our village, an awareness message I intended to spread," Rabha was quoted as saying by News18.

The message on the couple's invitation card read 'Service to Mankind' where it requested the guests to bring things that could later be distributed among the needy. It appealed well to the guests and they obliged.

The couple's plan didn't stop here either. It handed out saplings of various species in return to the guests and was helped by the Baksa Forest Division which took the opportunity to spread the message of greener earth.

Also Read | West Bengal bridegroom arrives at his wedding on road roller

"This was sponsored by the Assam's forest department in order to spread the message of greener earth and the need for planting more trees. The local ranger of Batabari helped us immensely. Those who brought clothes and books got a sapling each," said Rabha.

Sachin Das, the Batabari Range Officer of Baksa Forest Division, found the couple's idea unique and a way to take the department's social forestry campaign to the villagers, the Hindu reported.

"I gave them 350 saplings of local species of trees, such as nageshwar (Indian rose chestnut), krishnachura (flame tree), and bokul (Spanish cherry)," he was quoted as saying by the Hindu report.