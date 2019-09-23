Assam CM's chopper twirls 3 times before making emergency landing

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Guwahati, Sep 23: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's helicopter is said to have made an emergency landing at Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur, due to bad weather, an ANI report said. The incident happened earlier today.

Chief Minister Sonowal, his Media Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami, his Personal security officer and PA Tuheen Hazarika were reportedly in the Pawan Hans helicopter that was forced to make an emergency landing due to bad weather.

[Assam tense ahead of release of final NRC list today]

"The helicopter twirled three times in the air and it was due to the efforts made by the pilot and the co-pilot we could land safely," NewsliveTV.com quoted Hrishikesh Goswami as saying

Sonowal was going from Guwahati to Lakhimpur for an event. CM and his staff are said to be safe, uninjured and went ahead with his events in Lakhimpur and Narayanpur.