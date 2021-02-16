YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam CM lays foundation of Eastern India's first skill university

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Feb 16: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid the foundation of the first skill university of eastern India in Darrang district, aimed at imparting training to over 10,000 students in 12 disciplines.

    The varsity would be built with a financial outlay of Rs 1,000 crore.

    Assam CM lays foundation of Eastern Indias first skill university
    Sarbananda Sonowal

    It is expected to be completed by 2026, and will have understandings with countries like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Israel, Japan, England, he said.

    Sonowal said since the present government came to power in 2016, it has taken several decisions to set up institutions of repute in different districts of the state.

    He said the Act East Policy has created a "sea of opportunities for students to prepare themselves to reap the dividends of the world".

    Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary termed the day as historic, as the process has been initiated for setting up the third skill university in India.

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X