  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Assam blast: NDFB founder Ranjan Daimary gets lifer, what you should know about him

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 30: A special CBI court on Wednesday sentenced National Democratic Front of Bodoland Founder Ranjan Daimary and nine others in connection with the 2008 Assam serial blasts case.

    The blast had claimed 88 lives. The others to be sentenced included George Bodo, B Tharai, Raju Sarkar, Anchai Bodo, Indra Brahma, Loko Basumatary, Khargeswar Basumatary, Ajay Basumatary and Rajen Goyary.

    Assam blast: NDFB founder Ranjan Daimary gets lifer, what you should know about him
    National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) chief Ranjan Daimary.PTI Photo

    The conviction is a welcome news for the security agencies for whom Daimary has been a menace. It was in the year 1986 that the Bodo Security Force was founded. This group went on to rename itself as NDFB.

    Also Read | 2008 Assam blasts: NDFB chief, 9 others get life imprisonment

    Soon, the group became notorious for killings, extortions and terror attacks. The Indian agencies stepped up the heat on the outfit, following which it retorted to Bhutan. However there is faced stiff counter insurgency operations by the Indian Army and the Royal Bhutan Army in the early 2000s.

    In October 2008, the group carried out the Assam serial blasts. This led to the division of the group into NDFB (Progressive) and NDFB (RD), which was headed by Daimary. The progressive faction began talks with the government of India in 2009.

    In 2010, Daimary was arrested in Bangladesh and handed over to India. He was granted bail in 2013. He has been in peace talks with India since then.

    In 2012 the outfit was further divided with Kathar Songbijit walking out of the group to form the NDFB (S). This faction was behind the massacre of 66 adivasis in Assam in December 2014.

    Read more about:

    assam blasts ndfb

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue