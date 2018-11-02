  • search

Assam: BJP govt dividing Assamese & Bengalis, alleges state Oppn leader

By
    Guwahati, Nov 2: The BJP government of Assam is playing a dangerous game of creating divide between the Bengalis and Assamese in the state for political gains, the state's Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia has alleged.

    Debabrata Saikia
    The Congress leader also said that an evil effort is already underway over the past few decades to ruin the harmony in the state and members of the current BJP government are making contradictory statements to put more fuel on the fire, Dainik Jugashankha newspaper reported.

    Speaking at a media conference, the 53-year-old leader, son of former Assam chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, said the BJP government is doing nothing to resolve the situation which is turning more dangerous and accused it of trying to make electoral gains by fuelling the fire.

    He also accused the BJP of adopting a two-faced strategy of threatening to stop entry of foreigners into Assam and also at the same time, speaking about giving rehabilitation to Hindu Bengalis coming from Bangladesh, the newspaper report said.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
