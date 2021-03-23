YouTube
    Assam assembly elections 2021: JP Nadda to release BJP's poll manifesto today

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Mar 23: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Assam on Tueday.

    Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

    In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP had bagged 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.

    Double-engine governments in Assam, Centre useless, corrupt: Tejashwi Yadav

    This time the BPF has joined the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away from the BJP-led BJP is contesting the polls in Assam in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) alliance.

    Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 8:15 [IST]
