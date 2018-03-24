Assam: After being gangraped, Class 5 student burnt to death

A class 5 student in Assam's Nagaon district was set on fire after she was allegedly gang-raped by three boys. The girl, who had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries was rushed to the Nagaon Civil Hospital, died late at night.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended the accused minors, aged 11 and 10, while the third culprit is absconding.

The horrific incident happened at Dhaniyabheti in Lalung Gaon of Nagaon. Reports say there is tension in the area after the gangrape.

Police also said that the victim's parents were at work when the crime took place.

On March 17, police in Nagaon arrested eight people in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 35-year-old woman.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day