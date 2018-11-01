  • search

Assam: 5 people killed by ULFA in Tinsukia district

By
    Guwahati, Nov 1: Five persons were killed by United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists in Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district on Thursday.

    Assam: 5 people killed by ULFA in Tinsukia district (Representative image)
    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemn the attack.

    Sonowal tweeted, "I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on innocent people at Sadiya. My heartfelt condolence to the family members of those who have lost their lives."

    Also Read: Assam NRC: SC extends deadline to December 15, allows 5 additional documents

    "We will take strongest action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. I have directed all law enforcing agencies to maintain peace and take stern action against anybody trying to destabilise our peaceful society and state," he said.

    The CM has directed Ministers Keshab Mahanta, Tapan Gogoi, DGP Kula Saikia and ADGP Mukesh Agrawal to rush to the spot and take immediate measures.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, tweeted, "We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia and the killing of Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subodh Das and Dhananjay Namashudra. Is this the outcome of recent NRC development? We have no words to express our deep sorrow to the grieving families. The perpetrators must be punished at the very earliest."

    The attack comes weeks after the outlawed outfit detonated a low-intensity bomb in Guwahati on October 13 to protest against the Centre's bid to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. Four people, including a woman, were injured in the blast.

