Assam: 11 injured in blast inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express

By
    Guwahati, Dec 1: At least 11 people have been injured in an explosion inside one of the coaches in Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri. 

    Assam: 11 injured in blast inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express (Representative image)
    Assam Police said 11 persons were injured in an explosion.  Police said, "Explosion took place in the running train at around 6:45 pm. Investigation underway to ascertain if it was a bomb".

    "It hasn't yet been confirmed whether it was bomb blast or short circuit blast. No casualties have taken place, " PRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, Nripen Bhattacharya, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    More details awaited.

