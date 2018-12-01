Assam: 11 injured in blast inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express

Guwahati, Dec 1: At least 11 people have been injured in an explosion inside one of the coaches in Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri.

Assam Police said 11 persons were injured in an explosion. Police said, "Explosion took place in the running train at around 6:45 pm. Investigation underway to ascertain if it was a bomb".

Assam: Explosion inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri. 11 persons injured. pic.twitter.com/M61eRSkBnL — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

"It hasn't yet been confirmed whether it was bomb blast or short circuit blast. No casualties have taken place, " PRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, Nripen Bhattacharya, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More details awaited.