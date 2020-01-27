  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assailants hack BJP leader to death at busy market in TN

    By PTI
    |

    Tiruchirappalli, Jan 27: A BJP functionary was hacked to death by a four-member gang near here on Monday following previous enmity, police sources said.

    Vijaya Raghu, 40, a zonal secretary of the party at Palakarai, was working in the market area when the assailants surrounded and attacked him, they said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Police said though he was rushed to a hospital, he died. Raghu had developed enmity with Babu who the police were searching in connection with a theft case and hence the suspicion that he was behind the killing, the sources said.

    However, police were investigating from various angles. Some BJP volunteers blocked vehicular traffic demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

    A BJP functionary claimed Raghu had organised pro-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and had been warned by some outfits, On hearing about Raghu's death, party leaders including C P Radhakrishnan, Pon Radhakrishnan and other senior leaders visited the deceased worker's house and expressed condolences.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X