ASRB Answer key for stenographer Grade-III exam released on asrb.org

The ASRB Answer key for stenographer Grade-III exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Computer Based Examination for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade-III at ICAR headquarters and its Research Institutes / KVKs was held on October 29, 2017.

The candidate's response sheet of ASRB along with the tentative answer keys are now available on a link given below. The candidates may log-in using their 'Roll No.' and 'Password' printed on their Admission Certificate, which were used by them during the Examination, to download their Response Sheet and ASRFB Answer Key.

Representations in respect of the tentative ASRB answer keys, if any, may be submitted on-line from November 21, 2017 (10.00 AM) to November 25, 2017 (05.00 PM) on payment of 100/- per question/ answer challenged.

How to check ASRB answer key for stenographer Grade-III exam:

Go to asrb.org.in .

. Click on relevant link

Log in using roll number and password printed on admission certificate

View answer key

Take a printout

OneIndia News