Asli vs nakli chowkidar says former BSF jawan sacked over food rant

    New Delhi, Apr 01: This election would be between the asli (original) and nakli (fake) chowkidar, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was dismissed after he complained about the poor quality of food said.

    Tej Bahadur Yadav, will be contesting as an independent candidate from Varanasi. He is set to take on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He said that the motive was not to win or lose. The government has failed our forces. The PM seeks votes in the name of jawans, but has done nothing for them, he told the Hindustan Times.

    Tej Bahadur Yadav told reporters that that he would contest the polls as an independent candidate. He said that his primary objective would be to strengthen and also eliminate corruption in the forces. I raised the issue of corruption, but was sacked he said.

    It may be recalled that Yadav had shared video clips on the social media about the quality of food being served to the security forces. He was a BSF constable of the 29 Battalion at the Mandi Mandir headquarters.

    He was dismissed from service after he was found guilty of neglect to obey general orders of the force in which he carried two mobile phones, while on operational duty.

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
