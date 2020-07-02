Asked to vacate Lutyen’s bungalow, where will Priyanka Gandhi go next

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 02: After being given a notice to vacate, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has cleared the dues for her bungalow in Lutyens Delhi.

The Union Urban Affairs Ministry had issued a notice asking her to vacate her bungalow by August 1, failing which, it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules" She was issued a notice that her dues as on June 30, 2020, stands at Rs 3,46,677. She was told to clear it before vacating the bungalow.

She was allotted the bungalow when she was an SPG protectee. She has been staying at the bungalow on number 35, Lodhi Estate since February 21, 1997. However last year, the Centre replaced her SPG cover with Z Plus security by the CRPF. The same was also made applicable to her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Covid fears gives rise to apathy: Family forced to store body in freezer | Oneindia News

Reports state that she would now move to Lucknow. She had anticipated the eviction notice and had been spending most of her time in Lucknow. The bungalow of the late Sheila Kaul was being readied for this purpose a long time ago. However the plans got derailed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.