CISF orders enquiry after officer questions DMK leader Kanimozhi's nationality

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Aug 09: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am anIndian,' when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition," Kanimozhi who is also theDMK's women's wing secretary said on her Twitter handle.

A number of social media users replied supporting her,with one of them saying, "I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!.

The CISF later issued an apology to the MP on Twitter and sought details of the incident to initiate appropriate action into the matter.

Kanimozhi is the member of Parliament from Thoothukkudi in Tamil Nadu. The CISF is the national civil aviation security force and it provides counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to 64 such facilities in the country at present.