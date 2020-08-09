Asked if I am Indian for not speaking in Hindi at airport: DMK'sKanimozhi

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Aug 09: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am anIndian,' when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition," Kanimozhi who is also theDMK's women's wing secretary said on her Twitter handle.

A number of social media users replied supporting her,with one of them saying, "I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!.

The CISF later issued an apology to the MP on Twitter and sought details of the incident to initiate appropriate action into the matter.