Asiya Andrabi sent to judicial custody, her health is failing says her aide

Srinagar, July 3: Dreaded separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief, Asiya Andrabi has been remanded in judicial custody by a court in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Her press secretary and two other aides too were sent to judicial custody. They will be lodged in the Central jail at Srinagar.

The case on hand pertains to the FIR lodged by the Anantnag police against her on June 7. A spokesperson of the DeM said that Asiya's health is failing and she needs immediate medical check-up.

It may be recalled that the National Investigation Agency had also registered an FIR against Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief, Asiya Andrabi. The FIR alleges that she used various media platforms to spread hate through her speeches to endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India.

She however dismissed the FIR as an attempt to muzzle her voice. According to Inspector General NIA, Alok Mittal said that the probe has been taken up and a case to this effect has been registered with the NIA police station in New Delhi.

"The Central government has received information that one Aasiya Andrabi and her associates namely Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen are actively running a terrorist organisation named as Dukhtaran-E-Millat which is prescribed under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. They are using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security and sovereignty of India. The DEM through Aasiya Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for jihad and use of violence against India," states the FIR.

The NIA has charged Aasiya and her associates with "written and spoken words that bring into hatred and contempt apart from exciting disaffection towards the Government of India".

"DEM is promoting enmity, hatred and ill-will between different communities on the grounds of religion and is doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Aasiya Andrabi has solicited help from proscribed militant organisations and along with her associates has entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against Government of India," the also states.

