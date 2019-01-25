Ashoka Chakra debuts in Kashmir: Lance Naik Wani you made India proud

New Delhi, Jan 25:

New Delhi, Jan 25: The Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry medal will be awarded posthumously to Lance Naik Ahmad Wani, who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation at Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

This would be the first time that a Kashmiri would be receiving the honour. The honour will be bestowed on Republic Day.

"Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani exhibited the most conspicuous gallantry in personality eliminating two terrorists and assisting in the evacuation of his wounded colleagues and made supreme sacrifice in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," a press release from the President's Secretariat said.

He was a terrorist initially. However, he realised that this entire exercise was a futile one. He went on to become a highly decorated Armyman and last year, he laid down his life battling terrorists.

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani was martyred while battling terrorists at Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Six terrorists were killed in the operation. Sadly, Wani, once an ikhwan was martyred in the operation. An ikhwan is one who has been a terrorist, but has surrendered to become involved in counter insurgency operations.

Lance Naik Wani, began his career with the 162 Battalion of the Territorial Army in 2004.

A highly decorated soldier, he had received the Sena Medal for gallantry in 2007. He had also received a bar to the Sena Medal in August this year. A resident of Cheki Ashmuji village in Kulgam, he is survived by his wife and two children. For this brave soldier, life came a full cycle. He was initially a terrorist, but over the years realised that violence was a futile exercise. He then surrendered and later became involved in counter-insurgency operations. On Monday, Lance Naik Wani's body was taken to his village. Draped in the Tricolur, he was given a 21 gun salute. The 38 year old soldier had been shot and injured during an operation at the Batagund village in Shopian on Sunday. He was evacuated to a hospital immediately, but succumbed to his injuries later.