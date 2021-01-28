Ashok Hotel expert chefs to serve food to MPs in Parliament from upcoming Budget Session

India

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 28: Taking over the reins of the parliament canteen and ending the 52-year legacy of Northern Railways, the ITDC is all set to serve food cooked by expert chefs of the five-star Ashok Hotel to the MPs and others from the upcoming Budget Session.

It can be seen that this will be the first session of Parliament when ITDC will serve food cooked by its expert chefs in the Ashok Hotel.

The Budget Session will commence with the President's Address on January 29 while the Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The session will conclude on April 8 with a recess in between from February 15 to March 8. The Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm Zero Hour and Question Hour will also be there.

It is reportedly said that the process to find a new vendor began in 2019 and in July last year, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and officials of the ITDC to discuss the issue.

Officials at ITDC said they have been instructed to keep special focus on the quality of food which should suit both the common people as well as the dignitaries.

At present, the canteen serves around 5,000 people during every session. It has a total of 48 food items on its menu for lunch and evening snacks.

While matters related to the catering arrangements in the Parliament House Complex are typically decided by a joint committee on food management, in the 17th Lok Sabha, however, the food committee has not been constituted.

The final decision was taken by Speaker Birla, who has taken personal interest in ensuring that better quality food is served in the canteen. All the subsidies in the Parliament canteen have been ended from this session, saving approximately Rs 17 crore to Parliament.