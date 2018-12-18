Ashok Gehlot's big bureaucracy shake up, 40 IAS officers transferred

  • search
    Jaipur, Dec 18:  In the first bureaucratic reshuffle after the Congress formed government in Rajasthan, 40 IAS were transferred Tuesday, according to a release.

    Kuldeep Ranka, who was principal secretary tourism and forest, was appointed as principal secretary to the chief minister.

    He replaced Tanmay Kumar who has been appointed as commissioner irrigation command area development in Bikaner, it said. Ranka will also hold the charge of chairman RIICO. Ajitabh Sharma and Rajan Vishal has been appointed as secretary and joint secretary to the chief minister.

    The release said among other senior IAS officers, additional chief secretary, excise and taxation, Mukesh Sharma, has been appointed as chairman of the Revenue Board in Ajmer, and additional chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup, who headed the industries department, will now head the home department.

    Sudarshan Sethi will now be additional chief secretary forest and environment and mines, Giriraj Singh has been appointed as chairman of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal, Veenu Gupta, who till now headed the health and family department, will now be additional chief secretary PWD and chairman of the Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation. Dr Subodh Agarwal will now be additional chief secretary industries and DMIC, the release said.

