Ashok Gehlot slams Anantkumar Hegde, says BJP has no regard for Mahatma Gandhi

Jaipur, Feb 03: The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for reportedly calling Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement a "drama", saying the BJP has no regard for the Father of the Nation.

"BJP MP's statement is condemnable. BJP leaders can afford to call freedom movement a drama only because they never fought for India's independence and never made any sacrifices," Gehlot tweeted.

"Such statements reveal their true mindset that they use Gandhi's name just for show and have no regard for him," he said.

Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangalore that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".